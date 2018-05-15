‘Push the boat out’ with Covenham Sailing Club this weekend

The sun is set to keep shining this week - and the Covenham Sailing Club invite all comers to ‘push the boat out’ and try sailing for free this weekend.

The sailing club will open its doors to the public on Sunday (May 20) between 11am and 3.30pm.

All kit and safety equipment is provided, so simply bring a pair of old trainers and your sense of adventure and fun.

New research commissioned by boating’s national governing body, the RYA, shows a quarter of people have never tried an outdoor pursuit, yet two-in-four want to be more active and nearly a one-third want to get more fresh air.

Refreshments will be available at the Covenham event, with a host of shoreside activities and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy too.

Almost 400 venues across the UK are inviting people to Push The Boat Out in May.

Over 22,000 people regularly go along to their local sailing club every month across the Midlands, sailing small sailboats or windsurfing.

Find all the details for your nearest ‘Push The Boat Out’ venue at www.rya.org.uk/ptbo.