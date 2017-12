Sunday, January 7, 2018 sees the annual Round Louth walk,in its 19th year.

This event once again gives the local community a chance to dust off the cobwebs with a two, six, or 14-mile walk.

The £5 entry fee goes directly to the Louth Macmillan Cancer Support Fundraising Group and helps to fund local services.

Walkers are asked to be at Halfpenny Lane/Hallington end of Hubbards Hill in Louth where the walks will kick off from 10am.

For more info, call Jamie Davenport on 07595 091384.