Racing back on track for Love Rasen race day

Plans to showcase all Rasen has to offer are back on track after an outbreak of equine flu caused a racing shutdown.

The goahead to resume racing was given on Monday evening (February 11) and so it is full steam ahead for the Love Market Rasen event this Sunday, February 17.

Nadia Powell, General Manger at the racecourse said: “After a challenging few days for the whole horse racing industry, we are delighted that racing is going ahead as scheduled on Sunday for our new ‘Love Market Rasen’ raceday.

“We are inviting the people of Market Rasen to celebrate their racecourse, their town and their community.”

The event is backed by Market Rasen Town Council and West Lindsey District Council, and Mayor John Matthews says he is delighted with how the event is progressing.

He said: “This event is a great positive for the town.

“The pop up market in the Brocklesby [suite] is almost sold out.

“The interest from the shops on the high street has been very positive.”

And Coun Matthews said a ‘bake off’ planned for the event was looking promising too.

He said: “The ladies down there [at the racecourse] have worked very hard and have attracted several town businesses.

“They’ve had a good response, which is really encouraging.”

As well as a range of activities and entertainment facilitated by local businesses, services and community groups, there will, of course, be all the excitement and thrills of a day at the races.

Ms Powell, General Manager, Market Rasen Racecourse, said: “As a major Lincolnshire venue attracting visitors to our town, we are passionate about playing our part in the local economy and community.

“As well as a full programme of jump racing, lots of activities are being laid on for families to enjoy and so we are looking forward to a great day of sport and entertainment on Sunday.”

Gates of the racecourse will open at 12.10pm on Sunday, with racing from 2.10pm.

Adult tickets are £10 in advance (£15 on the day). Accompanied under 18s are admitted free of charge.

Restaurant options are from £57 for adults and £43 for children over 12 – under 12s eat free of charge in the Brocklesby Suite when booked in advance with an adult meal.

Further details about Market Rasen Racecourse, including ticket purchases, can be found at marketrasen.thejockeyclub.co.uk