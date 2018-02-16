Railway talk in Mablethorpe

Come along to Mablethorpe Library in Stanley Avenue at 3pm on Thursday, (February 22) to hear an illustrated talk by local author and historian Alf Ludlam about the railways around Louth.

For many years Louth was the centre of railway operations in the east of the county.

It had motive power, engineering and signalling departments all based in the town and the railway was the largest employer in the district.

Tickets are £2, available from Mablethorpe Library.

Proceeds go to the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway Society. Call 01522 782010 for more info.