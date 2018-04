Members of Third Louth Rainbows and Fourth Louth Rainbows and Brownies were busy over the Easter holidays making up a care package to support Louth Methodist Church’s Lent Aid Collection for refugees.

Their package alongside many others will now be sent off to help the most vulnerable in Syria and Iraq.

Do you have a photo that you would like to share with us?

Email: chloe.west@jpress.co.uk and your photo could end up featuring on our Photo of the Week page.