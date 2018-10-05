Raise a glass to Louth’s 21st annual beer festival!

Louth & District CAMRA’s 21st annual beer festival has begun - and organisers have said it will be ‘bigger and better than ever before’.

The festival is now underway and will run until Sunday (October 7), and it will take place at The Brown Cow pub in Newmarket.

Featuring a celebratory 21 real ales and ciders, the menu is distinguished by all of them being brewed 30 miles or more from Louth.

Speaking before the festival, organiser Tony Howkins told the Leader: “This year we’re giving people the opportunity to experience a greater selection of ales that they might not have tasted before.

“Come along and pick up a Workie Ticket, sample a Seahorse, and even try a Moo Moo! We’ve got an IPA that tastes of lychee and peach, a coffee porter, and an elderflower G&T cider.”

Jerry Gale, chair of the local CAMRA group, agreed and said: “We’re really looking forward to this year’s festival at The Brown Cow. It should be bigger and better than ever. We have got a fabulous variety of beers, perries and ciders, so do come along and try something new.”

Following the success at previous festivals, third-pint samples will be available throughout the event.

If real ale would not normally be your usual tipple of choice, don’t worry as there will be plenty of volunteers, both male and female, who will be on hand to guide you through the full range of offerings. Entry to the festival is free, and food will be available at all sessions.

The timings for the next three days are: Friday 12-11pm, Saturday 12-11pm, and Sunday 12-7pm.

• To find out more about the beer festival, visit www.louth.camra.org.uk