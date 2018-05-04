Raising a glass to the Zero Degrees Festival

The Zero Degrees Festival will be kicking off early at The Consortium micro-pub this year, where a special new beer has been produced to mark the occasion.

Tony Howkins’ celebratory beer - ‘Zero Degrees Blonde Ale’ - will be available from today (Friday May 4).

Tony, from The Consortium,said: “We are all about local, making most of our popular beers in the nano-brewery we’ve created above the pub. We love Zero Degrees Festival and everything it stands for, so it’s great to be involved.”

The Zero Degrees Festival will open on Friday June 15 with the now-traditional opening Party in the Pews event at St James’ Church.

There will follow over two weeks of entertainment and cultural experiences across the town, ending on July 1.

Subject to availability, the Zero Degrees Blonde Ale will be on tap throughout.

The Consortium, based in The Cornmarket, is hosting the Folk ‘n’ Firkin event as part of the festival on Saturday June 16.

Traditional British and Celtic folk group ‘Whiskey Before Breakfast’ will be playing afternoon and evening sessions in the courtyard, and a wide range of real ales and ciders will be available, along with cocktails and organic wines from The Consortium’s recently opened cocktail bar.

• For more information go to www.zerodegreeslouth.org.uk or look out for a brochure around the town.