Rasen 10k returns

After the success of the first Market Rasen 10k last year, the event is back - bigger and better - on September 23.

Once again, the race starts and finishes at Market Rasen Racecourse.

Event director Keith Taylor said: “Not only is this 10k multi-terrain race a great event when it comes to motivating people to get active and do more exercise, it also brings the local communities together.

“You don’t have to be a serious runner - you can walk, jog or run.”

From the racecourse, the route heads out onto Legsby Road then into Dog Kennel Wood.

Runners, joggers and walkers will then complete a loop of the woods, before going back onto Legsby Road and then to the racecourse to the finish.

There will be medals and T-shirts to all finishers.

Age Category prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd male/female in Male 50+, Female 45+, Male 60+, Female 55+

The presentation will be made by Coun John Matthews, Mayor of Market Rasen, will start at around 10.45am in the Tote Exacta Room.

Pre-Race Entry: Affiliated £15, Unaffiliated £17. Price for race day entry is £20.

Online booking for the race is through www.therealeventscompany.co.uk or you can call Keith on 01522 706863.