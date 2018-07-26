Reassurances after concerns about donkeys on Skegness beach

Reassurances have been given after concerns about the welfare of Skegness donkeys in the blistering heatwave were shared on Facebook 25,000 times.

Kim Beasley posted an image of donkeys with their heads hung low on Tuesday and said:: “No-one wants to know about these poor donkeys in temperatures 31degrees.

The image posted on Facebook that prompted concerns about the welfare of Skegness donkeys in the blistering heat.

“I phoned local council, local councillor and RSPCA. They (the donkeys) were ready to collapse, and you know what- it’s the human race who are encouraging this. Skegness, you should be ashamed.”

Skegness Town Council confirmed they had received multiple messages from concerned residents and visitors regarding the wellbeing of the donkeys on Skegness Beach.

A statement from the council said: “We have reported this to East Lindsey District Council, who are the authority responsible for issuing licences to the donkey ride operators.

“However, the decision whether or not to take the donkeys out on the beach is down to the individual operators. The operator is responsible for carrying out a risk assessment before taking their donkeys out, and are best placed to judge whether or not they believe the conditions are suitable for their donkeys.”

Louis Wagner posted this image of the donkeys to reassure the public. ANL-180726-092628001

Donkeys have traditionally been run on Skegness Beach by two families - the Eptons and the Nuttalls.

Louis Wagner responded to the concerns on Facebook with a further image of the donkeys in the shade with buckets of water. She said: “All these people complaining about the donkeys being malnourished and not looked after, obviously don’t know them very well. The donkeys in question are treated like royalty. They’re not abused in the slightest.

“As for the shade, they have plenty of shade in this sun. Seems as though the person who took the photo of them “struggling” failed to show much of that.”

Chloe Epton, who family has operated award-winning donkeys on Skegness beach, also offered reassurance on social media.

She said: “Recent posts have made out the donkeys of Skegness are being mistreated and I want to point out that this is not the case at all.

“The Epton family have owned donkeys for a huge number of years and are extremely well trained in regards to their treatment and welfare. Chris Epton is the best owner that they could possibly have as he is so passionate about them and would never put them in harms way.

“The donkey’s health are checked regularly and there are never any complaints! We have won national awards such as ‘Britain’s best donkey” and are extremely proud of the life we give them. The work they do on the beach is to give them the best treatment possible.

“The amount of love and compassion which has been given to these donkeys is endless and I hope people can see this.”

A spokesman for East Lindsey District Council said environment officers had visited the donkey operators and “believe they are operating within their licence conditions”.