Recognition for village volunteers in Grainthorpe

Three long-serving volunteers in the village of Grainthorpe have been praised and rewarded for their dedicated service.

Maureen Hutchinson has served Grainthorpe and Conisholme Village Association (GCVA) and it’s predecessor, the Grainthorpe Village Hall Committee, for around 20 years - usually involving catering.

Grainthorpe volunteer awards.

At a special presentation ceremony on December 13, Maureen was specifically recognised for her services as organiser and chef for the Grainthorpe ‘Pop-Out’ (Meals on Wheels) which provides two course hot lunches, delivered to local residents by volunteers, on Mondays and Fridays.

Her last preparation and cooking took place on Friday December 15. The service will be restarted in January (Fridays only) by Jan West who already organises the monthly ‘Pop-In’ meal events at the Village Hall.

The presentation comprised a card containing the names of many beneficiaries of the meals together with gift cards totalling over £100.

Andrew Jacklin, GCVA Chairman, spoke of Maureen’s services to the community, and presented an engraved skeleton clock to Maureen.

Maureen receives the skeleton clock from Andrew Jacklin.

The presentation also included tickets to a 2018 Flower Show at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire.

The other two people who were recognised on the day are local couple, Christine and Pete Hewson.

Christine served as Grainthorpe Football Club representative on the Grainthorpe Playing Field Committee and after it merged with the Grainthorpe Village Hall Committee to form the Grainthorpe & Conisholme Village Association in 2009.

Peter, meanwhile, joined the Grainthorpe Football Team in 1957 and later took over from his father as volunteer groundsman, ensuring that the main pitch was looked after, white-lined, with nets and posts put up for home matches right up to summer 2017.

He also helped with the Cricket Club, events at the Village Hall, and at the annual Grainthorpe Festival of Arts.

Andrew Jacklin explained to those present all about the works carried out by Christine and Peter over the years, and then presented the couple with two tickets to visit the Chelsea Flower Show in Spring 2018 and an engraved skeleton clock.