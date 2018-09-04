‘Red, White and Brew!’: Enjoy fine tea and chocolate in Louth this weekend

To coincide with the ‘Last Night of the Proms’ this weekend, Louth business Cocoa Encounters is offering members of the public the opportunity to indulge in two very British obsessions: tea and chocolate.

The ‘Red, White and Brew’ event will take place at The Brown Cow pub in Newmarket, Louth, on Saturday (September 8) from 2pm until 4.30pm.

It will give people the chance to experience some of the world’s finest brews - provided by Imperial Teas of Lincoln - which have been carefully matched with fine flavour of single origin chocolate. This will be followed by afternoon tea.

Tickets cost £25 per person and are available from The Brown Cow.

For further information, call Kathryn Laverack on 07939 562457 or email cocoaencounters@gmail.com

