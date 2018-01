East Lindsey District Council’s planning committee has today (Thursday) rejected an application to build up to 480 new homes on land off Brackenborough Road, Louth.

As reported previous, planning officials had recommended the application for refusal ahead of today’s vote.

Visit www.louthleader.co.uk/news/planners-recommend-refusal-for-480-homes-1-8314158 for more background information about the controversial application.

• More on this story as we have it...