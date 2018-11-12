Remembrance concert in Louth

On the Saturday following Remembrance Day, (November 17), a night of music will be held to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and future generations.

It will be held at Louth Riverhead Theatre from 7.30pm and will have many a memorable song that will get everyone singing along, including ‘Over The Rainbow’, ‘We’ll Meet Again’ and ‘Don’t Sit Under The Apple Tree’, concluding with ‘The Last Post’ and two minutes’ silence.

Come along and be thoroughly entertained and wear your poppies with pride.

All profits will be donated to The Royal British Legion.

The concert is being organised by Adam Barter, who has been an avid supporter of the British Legion and has played the Last Post at Louth Remembrance Sunday for the past 16 years, assisted by Jamie Harris and musically directed by Keith Weston.

For tickets, visit: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.