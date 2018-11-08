Remembrance Day 2018: Armistice 100 services and events taking place in Louth

Louth’s Remembrance Day parade and service will take place this Sunday morning, followed by a special service in the evening to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

On the morning of November 11, contingents will assemble in the car park outside the Royal British Legion Hall in Northgate from 10am.

The march will begin at 10.25am and head down Northgate and Eastgate before arriving at the War Memorial opposite Morrisons.

Names of the Wreath Bearers will be called out by the Parade Marshall, and the two minutes silence will be observed at 11am.

After the service and the eulogy, the parade will march via Eastgate and Mercer Row to St James’s Church for Divine Worship at 11.20am.

In the event of heavy rain and the service at the War Memorial being cancelled, contingents are asked to go directly to St James’ Church and be seated by 11am. Wreaths will be laid by the Legion at 10.40am and any other wreath bearers may join them.

Later on the day, Louth Town Council will take part in Battle’s Over, an international commemoration marking 100 years since the guns fell silent at the end of World War I.

At 6.55pm buglers will sound The Last Post at more than 1,000 locations, where at 7pm beacons will be lit in a tribute called ‘Beacons of Light’, signifying the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of four years of war.

At 7.05pm, more than 1,000 churches and cathedrals will ring their bells as part of ‘Ringing Out for Peace’ organised in association with the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

Also at 7.05pm, more than 140 town criers will perform a specially written ‘Cry for Peace Around the World’, the first of them in New Zealand and then across the globe through various time zones.

In a service starting at 6.30pm at St James’ Church, the Mayor of Louth, Councillor George Horton, will give a speech calling for peace around the world, and councillors will read the names of the fallen of Louth.

Coun Horton said: “We are proud to be playing a part in this historic international event to commemorate the centenary of the end of the Great War, and to recognise the contribution and sacrifice made by the men and women from our own community.”

Battle’s Over – A Nation’s Tribute has been devised and planned by Pageantmaster Bruno Peek. He has organised major royal celebrations and international events for more than 36 years and has been working on Battle’s Over for more than four years.

Visit www.brunopeek.co.uk/battles-over to find out more about the commemorations.