Remembrance Day 2018: How Louth remembered our World War One heroes on Armistice 100

Hundreds of people lined the streets at Louth’s War Memorial to mark Remembrance Sunday - and the 100th anniversary of the end of the World War One.

The parade set off from the Royal British Legion Hall, with cadets, Scout groups, councillors and military representatives leading the way.

Reverend Nick Brown led the service, and Adam Barter performed The Last Post on the bugle to mark the two minute silence at 11am.

Afterwards, contingents headed to St James’ Church for the church service.

• Click the link above to view pictures from the event - our thanks go to Mick Fox for supplying the photographs.

Pick up this week’s edition of the Leader (Wednesday November 14) for more.