Remembrance Day 2018: How Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea remembered our World War One heroes on Armistice 100

Record crowds flocked to war memorials in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea yesterday morning, (Sunday, November 11), to remember our heroes who gave their lives in the war as people of all ages united together on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

A wide array of events happened on the day that both coastal towns can be proud of.

Thousands of people packed Sutton on Sea beach throughout the day to see the sand portrait take shape. Photo: Chloe West.

Sutton on Sea made national news after the beach in the coastal resort was the only one in Lincolnshire to be part of special commemoration event, ‘Pages of the Sea’, that was headed up by famous film maker, Danny Boyle.

Project ambassadors raked the portrait of Lieutenant Basil Perrin Hicks onto the sand and the view of the final image from the air was a true spectacle.

There was also two lots of wreath laying and prayers at Sutton on Sea War Memorial, as well as a war exhibition at The Meridale Centre.

Then in Mablethorpe, again there was wreath laying and prayers at both Mablethorpe War Memorial and the RNLI Lifeboat Station.

Thousands of people also flocked to the war exhibition held at the Meridale Centre. Photo: Chloe West.

Plus there was an exhibition at Mablethorpe Community Hall and a beacon lighting ceremony at Queen’s Park.

For the full coverage and more pictures, see this week’s Louth and Mablethorpe Leader, out on Wednesday, (November 14).

The second wreath laying and prayers at Sutton on Sea War Memorial. Photo: Chloe West.

There were record crowds at Mablethorpe War Memorial on Sunday. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.

The standard bearers in Mablethorpe. Photo: Mablethorpe Photo Album.