Remembrance events in Mablethorpe and Sutton

A number of Remembrance events are to be held in both in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea this weekend - and this year it’s extra special, as the country joins together to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

In Mablethorpe, a Remembrance service will be held at the Community Hall at 9.45am.

This will follow by a procession led by the clergy going to Mablethorpe War Memorial for prayers and the laying of wreaths from 10.50am until 11.30am.

Two Remembrance events will then be held in Sutton on Sea.

The first is a United Remembrance Sunday Service at the Methodist Church from 9.30am.

A parade will then lead residents to Sutton on Sea War Memorial from the church at 10.30am for further prayers and the laying of wreaths and will end at around 11.30am.

A second ceremony of wreath laying is also set to take place back at Sutton on Sea War Memorial from 12.15pm, with the Royal British Legion in attendance.

Heading back to Mablethorpe in the afternoon the RNLI Lifeboat Station on the promenade plays host to another service of prayers, hymns and wreath laying.

In the evening in Mablethorpe, there will be a special beacon lighting at Queens Park.

Residents are asked to assemble at the cafe at around 6.45pm for the lighting of the beacon, followed by two minutes silence and a brief Service of Remembrance.

There is also the special commemoration event taking place on the beach in Sutton on Sea.

It’s the only beach in Lincolnshire that has been selected to be part of the event, which is being headed up by famous filmmaker, Danny Boyle.

This is going on throughout the day, alongside a war memorial exhibition happening at The Meridale Centre.

