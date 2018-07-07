Renowned violinist to host concert in Louth

Renowned violinist Andy Long is busy tuning his strings for his upcoming concert that will be held at Louth Methodist Hall on Monday, July 23.

The concert, entitled, ‘The Romantic Violin’ will begin at 7.30pm and will be a programme of Romantic favourites from the violin and piano repertoire.

As a solo artist, Andy has performed throughout Europe and Scandinavia.

Ahead of the concert, Andy said: “I am very excited to be able to play in Louth and have chosen a programme full of popular favourites especially for the occasion. There will be music not only from the classical stage but also from the Salons of old Vienna and Spain, so there should be something for everyone.”

Tickets can be bought on the door and cost £12, (£10 for concessions).

Refreshments will also be available.