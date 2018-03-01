Reports: A16 blocked at Holton le Clay due to jack-knifed lorries

The A16 is blocked in both directions at Holton le Clay this morning (Thursday) due to two jack-knifed lorries, according to reports.

According to the AA Traffic website, there is queueing traffic in both directions after the two lorries jack-knifed (one on each side of the road) outside the Jug and Bottle pub, between Station Road and Louth Road.

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police have warned that motorists should only make ‘essential journeys’ today, with many main roads closed or impassable across the county.

