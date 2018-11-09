Residents at Peter Dyer Court in Mablethorpe start gardening

Resident volunteers at Peter Dyer Court in Mablethorpe are bringing new life to their retirement living scheme’s communal garden.

The residents, who are all in their seventies and eighties, worked with team members from ground maintenance firm John O’Conner last week.

They were busy filling a large raised bed with alpine plants and bulbs, designed to bring a splash of colour to the garden all year round.

One of the resident volunteers, Kathy King, who is in her seventies, said: “We wanted a low maintenance area of the garden that we would be able to look after ourselves, and the team from John O’Conner provided exactly what we needed.”

Janet Allinson, Stonewater’s retirement living service delivery officer at Peter Dyer Court, added: “It’s really important that our residents are able to get outside and enjoy our grounds.

“Not only does it provide those who enjoy gardening with a hobby, being able to appreciate the results of their hard work boosts everybody’s wellbeing.”

Residents will now be able to maintain this area of the garden.