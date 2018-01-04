Residents upset over ‘hostel for homeless’ plans in Mablethorpe

Plans to transform a first-floor holiday lettings into a hostel for the homeless at a religious house in Mablethorpe has received backlash from residents.

The application submitted by Nigel Collins from Mablethorpe Christian Fellowship is set to be discussed at this weeks district council planning committee meeting on January 4.

A petition opposing the changes has also been submitted to the council by a number of residents.

However, planning officers have recommended the plans for approval.

John Manuel, Force Crime Prevention Design Advisor for Lincolnshire Police, said they had no formal objections to the application - but stressed their recommendations on security measures should be implemented.

Regarding the plans, he said: “Historically, this type of hostel can become vulnerable to crime and anti-social behaviour, therefore it is important that the best security arrangements are planned for such premises.”

Residents have expressed their concern over the plans.

Mr Mark Ironmonger wrote to ELDC opposing the plans, and said: “I would like to object to these proposals, as they will in no way benefit the area.”

He added that Victoria Road already suffers from anti-social behaviour during the peak season, and believes house prices will be affected.

Mrs J. Anker also said that, as an elderly resident living in Victoria Road, she did not want the ‘problems that normally come with homeless hostels’ - which she stated as alcohol, drugs and ‘unacceptable behaviour’.

Mr and Mrs Stevens wrote to the council saying that they felt this plan was not suitable for the area.

The plans have received some positive feedback, with Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea and Trusthorpe Town Council supporting the proposal.