Reverend Bill Baker Court gets the gold!

A retirement home in Sutton on Sea has won a Gold Award at the Elderly Accommodation Counsel (EAC) Awards 2019.

Reverend Bill Baker Court, managed by Anchor Hanover, is one of 300 to have won a top prize out of almost 25,000 retirement housing schemes or developments nationwide.

Reverend Bill Baker Court

The awards, now in their eighth year, celebrate the best specialist housing for older people, and aim to help shape the future of housing in later life through engaging some 19,000 residents, staff, visitors and volunteers who were all able to vote for their favourite scheme out of the 1,220 nominated between November 2018 and February 28 this year.

John Galvin, EAC’s Chief Executive, explained the importance of the awards: “Specialist housing for older people plays an enormously significant role in helping them stay independent for longer.

“The security, support and great communities have a positive impact on individuals and reduce the need for NHS services.”

Debbie Prince, Scheme Manager for Reverend Bill Baker Court, said: “We’re thrilled to have won this award as it means that staff, residents and visitors are really happy with the scheme.”

Dennis Beck, a resident of Reverend Bill Baker Court echoed Debbie’s enthusiasm.

Dennis said: “I’m so pleased to hear that Reverend Bill Baker Court has won this award.

“I really enjoy living here, and it’s great to see that the EAC awards recognise that it’s among the very best there is!”

The EAC awards will celebrated at The Sheridan Suite, Manchester, on May 21.