Revesby Country Fair a scorching success!

A combination of glorious weather and a host of attractions ensured Revesby Country Fair proved to be a red-hot success last Sunday.

Thousands enjoyed a day crammed with entertainment, equine events and country pursuits.

Held in the stunning Revesby Park, there was something for everyone with the aheadline appearance from the stunt-performing Atkinson Action Horses proving to be a highlight.

The horses, famous for their appearances on BBC One’s Poldark and Peaky Blinders, were a big hit.

The Jackson family, from Boston, were among those who enjoyed the day.

Mum Emma said: “The Action Horses were brilliant. The kids loved them.

“We’ve been to shows all over the county this year but Revesby is the best.”

There were ‘have-a-go’ outdoor activities for all ages and more than 200 stands featuring food, drink, crafts and produce from many local Lincolnshire businesses.

Some of Lincolnshire’s finest vintage tractors and classic cars wereon display, while visitors could try their hand at archery, fishing, clay shooting, climbing and much more.

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “It was great day for everyone.”