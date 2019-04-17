Rhea and Lucy all geared up for 100km challenge

A Louth school teacher will be donning her running shoes later this year in memory of her brother who took his own life almost seven years ago.

Rhea Timmins, 33, will be joined by her friend Lucy Brown, 35, for the 100k Costwold Challenge - from Bath to Cheltenham - on June 29 this year.

Rhea, who is a teacher at St Michael’s CofE Primary School, and Lucy, who is a self-employed bookkeeper trading as Capella Bookkeeping, will be raising money for Mind - a charity which offers support and advice to those who are suffering from mental health problems.

On June 28, 2012, Rhea’s brother Robbie took his own life after suffering from mental health issues.

Lucy explained: “Since Robbie’s death Rhea has fundraised for Mind, a charity that helps so many people who suffer with the same issues as Robbie.

“Before Robbie died he and Rhea would often run together.

“Rhea has always wanted to honour her brother’s memory by running an ultra distance.

“When we saw that this event was to be held the day after the anniversary of his death - it seemed only right that we do this race!

“Although we are both regular runners this is a distance neither of us has attempted in the past and is a real challenge both physical and mental as it take some time.

“Our target finish time is under 20 hours - but to be honest a finish will be a real achievement.”

Rhea and Emma have set themselves a target of raising £1,200 for Mind.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucyandrhea