Rhea and Lucy complete ultra-marathon in memory of Robbie

A Louth school teacher and her friend have completed an incredible ultra-marathon in memory of her brother who sadly took his own life.

Rhea Timmins, a teacher at St Michael’s CE Primary School, and Lucy Brown, a self-employed bookkeeper, took part in the 100km Cotswold Way Challenge a couple of weeks ago to raise money for mental health charity Mind.

As reported previously, Rhea’s brother Robbie tragically took his own life in June 2012 after suffering mental health issues.

Rhea used to run with her brother before he passed away, so she wanted to honour Robbie’s memory by taking part in the incredible challenge - particularly since the race was held just one day after the anniversary of his death.

By taking part in the ultra marathon between Bath and Cheltenham, Rhea and Lucy ended up raising an incredible £2,200 for Mind, surpassing their initial target of £1,200.

Lucy told the Leader: “In the weeks running up to the race, the weather forecast had been changeable: one minute forecasting sunshine, the next rain and thundershowers. In the end, June 29 turned out to be the hottest day of the year so far.

“As expected, this made the difficult route that bit harder, but with grit and determination we carried on through the scorching day and the warm night and completed the race in 22 hours 37 minutes, coming joint 67th out of 281 finishers and joint 23rd out of the women.

“We would like to thank everyone for the donations they have made, and to BG Solicitors LLP and Louth Volks World for their corporate sponsorship.”

Rhea and Lucy’s online fundraising page will remain open for another couple of weeks if anyone wishes to make a donation.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/lucyandrhea to find out more and donate.