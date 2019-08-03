Richard takes the chains as Louth’s Rotary president

Every July, the outgoing president of each Rotary club hands over to a new president who sets the agenda and plans for the new Rotary year.

This year, the new president for Louth is Richard Jones who is seen accepting his chain of office from outgoing president Jim Randall.

The Rotary Club of Louth is active in our community, raising money and distributing it to local causes as well as supporting other organisations through volunteering and working to improve the lives of others.

Internationally, Rotary has worked for over 30 years to help eradicate polio and one of this year’s projects for the Louth club is to raise money for ‘Operation Smile’ whose aim is to provide free facial surgery in over 80 countries.

Rotarians are described as ‘people of action’ and they use their professional skills and connections to make things happen, through leadership, teamwork and project management.

New president Richard Jones said: “We are always looking to expand our membership as this brings in new ideas and energy which allows us to do even more to help people in our community.”

If you are interested in finding out more about Rotary in your community and the plans the new president has in place, email louthrotary@gmail.com or visit https://www.rotary-ribi.org.