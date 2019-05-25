RNLI lifeguards go ‘Live’ on beaches along Lincolnshire coast

RNLI beach lifeguards go ‘Live’ today along the Lincolnshire coast after a week of training.

Skegness and Mablethorpe will be manned from 10am - 6pm every day now until September 8.

Training with the Coastguard. ANL-190525-090039001

Initially, two lifeguards will be on duty at each beach until July 3, when it will be increased to three.

From then on there will also be two lifeguards on duty at Ingoldmells and Sutton on Sea.

Training ahead of what could be one of the busiest Bank Holiday weekends of the year with the promise of good weather has taken place over the past week, and involved the Coastguard helicopter and the RNLI Lifeboat.

Arun Gray, Lincolnshire RNLI lifeguard supervisor, said they are now ready for the seqason but has some advice for beachgoers: “Always swim between the flags, always swim at a lifeguarded beach and if the orange windsock is flying, stating ‘no inflatables’ that is because the wind is off shore and it is unsafe to use them.”

RNLI lifeguards have been trainging with the Coastguard and lifeboat. ANL-190525-090103001

A casualty with the Coastguard helicopter and RNLI lifeguards in training. ANL-190525-090014001