RNLI: Respect the water this Easter

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is calling on people visiting the coast this Easter to respect the water and remember sea temperatures are still very cold.

Nick Ayers, RNLI Community Safety Partner for the North East and East, said: “RNLI lifesavers across Lincolnshire are dedicated to providing a professional rescue service to those who need it and last year, together assisted 104 people.

“In 2017, RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched 134 times in Lincolnshire.

“Despite their commitment, tragically in the UK and Ireland at least one person dies from drowning each day.

“We believe that one drowning is one too many and we would encourage people to think ahead and to take the necessary precautions to keep them and their family safe at the coast.”

Around half of those who die at the coast find themselves in the water unexpectedly, often as a result of slips, trips or falls, meaning they weren’t properly prepared to get wet.

To prevent this happening, it is crucial people plan their activity, but also think about what they’d do in an emergency should something unexpected happen.

• Check the weather and tide conditions and make sure your equipment is all in working order.

• Carry a means of calling for help should something go wrong.

• Know your capabilities and make sure you wear the necessary safety equipment.

•If you see someone in trouble, alert the lifeguards or call 999 (or 112) and ask for the Coastguard. Do not enter the water yourself.

Nick Avers added: “If you’re planning to get in the water over Easter, please be aware that the RNLI lifeguard season in the north east begins later in the spring therefore the beaches will not be manned.

“If you are feeling brave enough for a swim, we recommend wearing a wetsuit at this time of year to stay warmer, and only enter the water if it is safe to do so.”

To find out how you can stay safe while enjoying your water activity, click here