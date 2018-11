The A1104 at Snape Hill in Saleby, near Alford, has been closed in both directions following an traffic collision this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police officers are at the scene of the collision, between Greenfield Lane and Mill Lane, which was first reported at 12.40pm,

The incident has affected traffic travelling between the Alford and Woodthorpe areas.

No further information has been made available at this stage.

More updates as we have them.