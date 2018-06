The B1225 has been closed between Burgh on Bain and Baumber following an accident involving a lorry and a car this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police, fire and ambulance crews are in attendance at the scene of the collision, which was reported shortly before 3pm.

The road is closed on the stretch of road between the A157 (Burgh on Bain) and the A158 (Baumber).

Traffic between the two villages is currently affected, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More on this story as we have it.