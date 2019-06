The A153 at Butts Lane, Tattershall, has now re-opened following a collision which closed the road earlier this morning (Friday).

A car and a van collided shortly before 7.15am, and the road was closed until 9.20am while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

It is not clear at this stage whether anybody was injured in the collision.

If you witnessed the collision, call 101 and quote incident number 68 of June 7.