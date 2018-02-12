Road repairs planned for B1196 between Willoughby and Welton le Marsh

Improvements will be taking place on the section of the B1196 (Hanby Lane) between Willoughby and Welton le Marsh next week.

Work is due to begin on Monday February 19, and the repairs are expected to be completed by Friday February 23.

To ensure the improvements can be carried out safely, the road will n be closed throughout, with traffic diverted via the A1028 and A1104.

Mark Heaton, programme leader (surfacing and patching), said: “Certain sections of the carriageway have suffered wear and tear over the years, so we’re going in to replace them.

“We will have to close the road while we do this, which we realise will cause some local disruption. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

The team is also planning a second phase of improvements in the area later in the year, and further details will be released when available.

For the latest updates on roadworks across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.