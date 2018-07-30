Road surface dressing in the Horncastle area

Roads in the Horncastle area are set to be surface-dressed this week starting today (Monday, July 30), making them safer and extending their lives.

Each location will take around one to two days to complete and the exact dates and timings for each location will depend upon weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, appropriate forms of traffic management will need to be used at each site.

This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Following the works a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

The affected roads include:

• Main Road, Belchford

• Greetham Road, Fulletby

• Mill Lane, Greetham

• Main Road, Greetham

• A158 Spilsby Road, High Toynton

• Mill Lane, High Toynton

• Midthorpe Road, West Ashby

• A153 Horncastle Road, West Ashby

• Church Lane, West Ashby

• Ings Lane, West Ashby

• Belchford Road, Hemingby

• Hemingby Road, Hemingby

• Bardney Road, Baumber

• Hunters Lane, Baumber

• Edlington Road, Edlington

• A158 Horncastle Road, Edlington

• Mill Lane, Langton

• Lowmoor Road, Thornton

• Main Road, Roughton

• A158 Spilsby Road, Horncastle

• A153 Boston Road, Dalderby to Haltham