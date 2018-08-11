Rob’s dream of opennig eatery in Mablethorpe becomes a reality

It all started off as a dream, (literally), when Mablethrope man Rob Allen dreamt of a building that he could transform into a restaurant - and now that vision has become a reality.

A new eatery has recently flung open its doors in Mablethorpe’s High Street and the staff are ready to welcome you with open arms.

Just some of the yummy food on offer - and the best part is...the food options change regularly.

Riff Raffs is the second business venture in the town for Mr Allen, who already has St Anne’s Fish and Chip Shop - but now he’s opened his own buffet-style all you eat restaurant, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Mr Allen tells the Leader about his journey: “I literally woke up in the middle of the night after having a dream of opening up my own restaurant in an old, empty building.

“I pictured how I wanted it down to the letter, and I decided that I just had to do it, and now eight months later, it’s gone from a dream to reality.”

The premises at 10-12 High Street was nothing but a shell when Mr Allen agreed the lease with the Jackson family which has owned the building for years.

Many people told him not to do it, and that it would be more trouble than what it’s worth, but nothing was going to get in the way of Mr Allen’s dream.

He believed there was a gap in the town for an eatery such as this and he wasn’t wrong either.

Kirsty Taylor, Manager at Riff Raffs said the local support so far has been amazing, and the breakfast food has been flying out so fast, it’s been hard to keep up.

She added: “Riff Raffs is open to everyone, it’s very casual with good, affordable food.

“We have a wide array of choices, we’re close to the beach and we treat each and every customer like they are family.”

Riff Raffs is open for breakfast from 9am-12noon, lunch from 12.30-3pm and tea at 6-10.30pm.

○For more info, find them on Facebook or call: 01507 479562.