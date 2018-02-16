Romantic mystery is up next on screen with Louth Film Club

Up next on the small screen at the Louth Playhouse Cinema is stylish romantic mystery Frantz and will be shown on Monday, February 19.

Hosted by Louth Film Club, the movie, by French master François Ozon, features Anna (Paula Beer) who is a young German woman whose fiancé, Frantz, was killed in the First World War.

Adrien (Pierre Niney), a French war veteran then makes a mysterious appearance in her town, putting flowers on Frantz’s grave.

His presence causes alarm in the small community, still devastated by Germany’s defeat, yet Anna is slowly drawn to the melancholy and handsome Adrien as she learns of his deep friendship with Frantz.

The film starts at 7.30pm at the cinema in Cannon Street and tickets are £5 for LFC members. Standard cinema prices apply for non-members and concessions.