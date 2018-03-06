Rotary Club of Louth gives boost to Army Cadets

The Rotary Club of Louth has given a funding boost to Army Cadets in town after recently presenting them with a cheque for £250.

President of the club, Bill Wood, visited the Army Cadets unit in Birch Road to meet the cadets and officer in charge, Mitch Pegg.

Mr Wood inspected the members and presented them some money.

The funds were presented to them as a thank you for the work they do in the community.

The cadets also helped the Rotary with their very successful fund raising celebratory concert they arranged a few months ago.

To become an Army Cadet, you have to be at least 12-years-old.

They arrange a whole host of fun activities and events.

If you would like to know more, visit: https://armycadets.com/county/lincolnshire-acf/our-locations.