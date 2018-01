Get your walking boots at the ready for the annual Round Louth Walk which is taking place this Sunday, (January 7), which is raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

You can either take part in a 2,6 or 14-mile walk, starting off from Halfpenny Lane/Hallington end of Hubbards Hills at 10am.

Entry is just £5 each, with all funds raised going towards cancer support locally.

For more info, call Jamie Davenport on: 07595 091384.