Round Louth Walk raises its biggest total yet for Macmillan

This year’s Round Louth Walk has been deemed the most successful to date since its inception to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Group Leader of the Louth Macmillan Fundraisers Lin Judd said it was great to see 240 walkers turn out to the event which kicked off from Hubbards Hills.

Round Louth Walk event, raising money for Macmillan. EMN-180801-132106001

Despite it being a very chilly morning on Sunday, (January 7), it didn’t put people off taking on the 14-mile walk around the beautiful Lincolnshire Wolds.

Ms Judd said: “During the last six year since we as a group took over the running of Round Louth Walk from local councillors who set it up, this was a record year in terms of walkers taking part, and money raised.

A total of £1,280.13 was raised on the day.

Ms Judd added that she would like to thank Paul and Flora Bennett, Lincs Quest and 16-year-old Elesha Howarth who raised £102 in sponsorship on her own as well as the many passers-by who gave donations.

Tony Neul, Charli Parkin, Elaine Paterson, Carrie Johnson, Claire Thompson.

She also wanted to applaud the efforts of Ingrid Ashton and Vikki Taylor who helped with registration on the day.

If you would like to join the Mamcillan fundraising group, new members are always welcome. Email: reddragonlj@hotmail.com for more details.

These youngsters are all smiles as they get set to take off on the Round Louth Walk.

Members of Lincs Quest activities and social group.