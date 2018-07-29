Royal Anglian Regiment members visit Louth care home

Madeira House hosted a lunch for members from 4 (Lincolnshire) Company, 3rd Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment who were in Louth recently for an Armed Forces Covenant signing.

Major Mitch Pegg, Warrant Officer 2 ‘Ski’ Okopskyj and Privates Kevin Darby and Adele Gamblin spoke to residents over lunch and

explained what training they undertake as part of the county’s only Reserve Infantry Unit.

Residents then reminisced and told their stories of when they had served in the Army and the other services.