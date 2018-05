Police are appealing for information after a Royal Mail post box was stolen from the village of Hannah, near Alford.

The Mablethorpe & Alford Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Do you know anything that can help our enquiries into a theft of Royal Mail post Box at Hannah on the A1111?

“Please send any information to police via 101, or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111, using incident number 69 of May 9.