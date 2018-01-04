Runners brave the cold to take part in annual Boxing Day Run in Louth

It was a cold and bitter Boxing Day - but over 100 people still ventured out to take a run around Hubbards Hills in Louth.

The annual Boxing Day Run is organised by Louth Athletic Club and again, was a big success.

The runners/walkers waiting for the event to begin.

As well as many running club members, lots of their family, friends, pet dogs and a few new faces took part in the run/walking event.

All participants took off together and then made their choice to do either the one, two or four laps of just under a mile per lap.

But as a welcome treat at the finish line, everyone received a chocolate favour at the end as they were welcomed home by the many spectators who went along to watch.

Organisers said it was a good day all round, with runners and walkers having come from far and wide – with one man coming from Manchester and one couple’s daughter and grandchild were visiting from Hawaii, but still decided to take part in the event.

Mum Lucy Brown, pictured with her seven-year-old son Benedict getting to grips with the course.

Another ex-member from the nineties who took part on the day was Phil Wright, visiting all the way from Hong Kong.

Louth AC also raised a total of £294.50 through the entry fee and raffle to go towards the clubs funds.

The athletic club would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event and said they look forward to seeing some old and new faces supporting the 2018 Pudding Run.

Runner Phil Wright.