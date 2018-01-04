Runners brave the cold to take part in annual Boxing Day Run in Louth

It was a cold and bitter Boxing Day - but over 100 people still ventured out to take a run around Hubbards Hills in Louth.
The annual Boxing Day Run is organised by Louth Athletic Club and again, was a big success.
As well as many running club members, lots of their family, friends, pet dogs and a few new faces took part in the run/walking event.
All participants took off together and then made their choice to do either the one, two or four laps of just under a mile per lap.
But as a welcome treat at the finish line, everyone received a chocolate favour at the end as they were welcomed home by the many spectators who went along to watch.
Organisers said it was a good day all round, with runners and walkers having come from far and wide – with one man coming from Manchester and one couple’s daughter and grandchild were visiting from Hawaii, but still decided to take part in the event.
Another ex-member from the nineties who took part on the day was Phil Wright, visiting all the way from Hong Kong.
Louth AC also raised a total of £294.50 through the entry fee and raffle to go towards the clubs funds.
The athletic club would like to say a big thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event and said they look forward to seeing some old and new faces supporting the 2018 Pudding Run.