Running and biking events in Belchford

The Lincs BOx team, a small group of people with a shared loved of mountain biking, running and walking and hosting a running and biking event in Belchford on Sunday, September 16.

The event will leave from White House Farm in Belchford.

Bike registration opens at 8.30am until 10am and the bikes will begin leaving the venue at 9am in five-minute waves.

The run/walk registration opens at 10am until 11am and the runners and walkers will leave at 11.30am.

There will be a 5 and 10K run/walk and either a 20 or 30K mountain bike trail.

For more info, visit: www.lincsboxevent.co.uk.