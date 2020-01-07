Safety advice in Alford after fatal fire

Fire safety advisers will be in Alford later this week for anyone who has concerns about fire safety at their home, following a fatal fire in the town last month.

This morning, a Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: “A fire at a home on Hamilton Road in Alford, sadly led to the death of an elderly lady.

“The initial fire investigation has suggested that this was an accidental fire, with further tests being carried out to make the final determination.

“Community fire safety advisors will be at Alford fire station on Thursday afternoon (2-4pm) if anyone has any concerns about fire safety or wellbeing issues at home.” For general fire safety advice, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-fire-and-rescue/safety.