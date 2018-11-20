Saltfleet man sentenced for sexual assault

A 53-year-old man has today been sentenced for sexually assaulting a woman at the start of April 2017.

Adrian Tew, from Saltfleet, pleaded guilty at Lincoln Crown Court today (Tuesday) on a charge of sexually assaulting a female.

He was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, and he was ordered to pay £2,500 in compensation to the victim.

The offence took place overnight between March 31 and April 1 last year when the victim, who knew the offender, stayed over at the suspect’s house.

Detective Constable Rose said: “I hope that the sentencing of this man for what must have been a horrific experience for the victim brings them some closure.

“Their bravery of reporting this offence has allowed us to investigate a man who needed to be brought to justice for betraying the trust of his victim, and it is important that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence come forward to us, and allow us to investigate.”