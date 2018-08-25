Saltfleetby man died after fall ‘caused by heart disease’

A Saltfleetby man died after a heart problem caused him to collapse and suffer a broken neck in a driveway near his home, an inquest has heard.

The inquest at Boston Coroner’s Court last Wednesday (August 15) was told that David Marshall, 76, of Church Lane, left his home to go out for a walk at around 4pm on Monday September 4 last year.

Coroner's Court

When Mr Marshall, who had suffered with chronic health issues, had not returned home by 6pm, his wife Monica became concerned about his prolonged absence and filed a missing person report.

However, shortly afterwards, the emergency services received a report of an unresponsive male suffering a cardiac arrest in a nearby driveway, around eight feet away from the side of the road.

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was performed and defibrillator pads were applied by paramedics, but Mr Marshall was declared dead shortly after 7pm.

Mr Marshall was found to have suffered a laceration to the back of the head, consistent with a fall.

Police considered the possibility that Mr Marshall had been struck by a vehicle, but there were no further traumatic injuries or vehicle debris to suggest that this had been the case.

In reaching a conclusion, Assistant Coroner Dr Murray Spittal told the inquest that Mr Marshall’s official cause of death had been a cervical spinal fracture (broken neck), precipitated by a fall which had been caused by severe ischemic heart disease.

Due to the combination of the two causes of death, Dr Spittal ultimately concluded that Mr Marshall’s death should be recorded as an accident.