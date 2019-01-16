Saltfleetby man fined and banned after driving offences

A Saltfleetby man has been sentenced after driving a motor vehicle in Louth while he was disqualified from holding a driving licence.

Pierce Kiefer Cosgrove, 20, of Main Road, drove a car in Newbridge Hill, Louth, on July 14, 2018, despite being disqualified from driving.

Cosgrove pleaded guilty at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on December 20, and was fined £261 and ordered to pay £115 in costs.

He was also banned from driving for 16 months.

Cosgrove also pleaded guilty to driving without any insurance, but he received no separate penalty.