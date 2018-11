Miniature trains will be running at Waltham Windmill this Saturday (December 1) - and a famous man with a long white beard will be paying a visit!

Members of Grimsby and Cleethorpes Model Engineering Society will be operating their miniature railway in support of the ‘Santa at the Mill’ event.

Trains will be running from 10am to 3pm.

Find out more at www.walthamwindmill.org.uk.