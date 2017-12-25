Saturday shop ladies in Grimoldby raise over £6,000

The Saturday Shop Ladies of St Edith’s Church in Grimoldby have been busy over the year, raising funds of over £6,000.

Funds raised are in aid of the church, with a percentage also going towards local branches of various charities. Over the last four years that the shop has been running, church warden Mary Mundy said that over £31,000 has been raised.

From funds raised recently, £430 was presented to Macmillan Cancer Care, pictured is representative Michelle Gale receiving the cheque, alongside Alison Lark of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, who received £420. They are pictured together with Freda Lammin, (shop leader), with Margaret Newton, Wendy Henderson, and Paul and Barbara Nile.

Also pictured is Mike Brickwood from the Manby & Grimoldby Buffs organisation who presented Macmillan with £200 on the same day.