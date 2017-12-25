Search

Saturday shop ladies in Grimoldby raise over £6,000

Saturday Shop Ladies in Grimoldby have been busy raising funds for good causes.
The Saturday Shop Ladies of St Edith’s Church in Grimoldby have been busy over the year, raising funds of over £6,000.

Funds raised are in aid of the church, with a percentage also going towards local branches of various charities. Over the last four years that the shop has been running, church warden Mary Mundy said that over £31,000 has been raised.

From funds raised recently, £430 was presented to Macmillan Cancer Care, pictured is representative Michelle Gale receiving the cheque, alongside Alison Lark of Andy’s Children’s Hospice, who received £420. They are pictured together with Freda Lammin, (shop leader), with Margaret Newton, Wendy Henderson, and Paul and Barbara Nile.

Also pictured is Mike Brickwood from the Manby & Grimoldby Buffs organisation who presented Macmillan with £200 on the same day.