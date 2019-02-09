School launches campaign against plastics pollution in ocean

YOUNGSTERS PRAY, DRAW POSTERS AND EVEN PEN SONG TO HIGHLIGHT PROBLEMS

Pupils at Friskney All Saints (C of E) Primary are writing to supermarket giant Tesco asking them to lead the way in cutting the use of plastics after they discovered a load ‘dumped’ in their school, and explored the devastating impact its disposal is having on the ocean and creatures who live in it. A week-long project was led by English Co-ordinator Sarah Shears involving the whole school. Here is their story in the pupils’ own words.....

Children at Friskney All Saints (C of E) Primary School came back from the weekend to find a shock.

Pu[ils at Friskney All Saints (C of E) Primary School picking up plastic dumped in a school corridor. The area had been cordoned off by PCSO Jane Richardson. ANL-190402-103723001

They opened their doors to find the Key Stage 2 corridor and part of the school hall had been vandalised with plastic waste.

The incident took place on On Monday, January 28, at around 6am.

As of yet, who vandalised the school is not known. PCSO Jane Richardson was called immediately to the scene to cordon off the area and take vital finger prints. Ex-teachers and pupils are suspects, although Mr Max Foster (Year 6 teacher and Deputy Head) and Mrs Sarah Shears (Reception teacher) are the prime suspects. Mrs Lenton said Mr Peter (caretaker) and Mrs Shears were the last ones home on Friday night.

The pupils decided it was a right dump of rubbish and then did research about the use of plastic.

Pu[ils at Friskney All Saints (C of E) Primary School picking up plastic dumped in a corridor. ANL-190402-103642001

The pupils decided that this horrific event was trying to teach them a lesson. A pupil in Year 5 stated: “They want us to feel like the animals that die because of litter”.

FRISKNEY VS PLASTIC

We must take action against plastic because animals are getting killed - and we decided to write to supermarket giant Tesco asking them to use paper bags instead.

‘Dear Tesco,

A prayer by pupils of Friskney All Saints (C of E) Primary School . ANL-190402-103239001

Please do not use plastic because it is going in the sea. Sea animals are eating it. Sea turtles think plastic bags are jellyfish. Please use paper bags’

Mr Foster of Friskney School states: “There’s so much plastic in the ocean. I hate seeing animals hurt by waste caused by humans”.

Mrs Shears states: “I am very very worried, but happy that our pupils have been inspired to campaign against plastic. It has taught the children of Friskney School about the negative impact of plastic in our environment”.

Mrs Banham said: “I think someone wanted to shock us by showing how much plastic we use at our school. I try to recycle everything I can.”

A 'No Plastoc' poster designed by a pupils of Friskney All Saints (C of E) Primary School . ANL-190402-103133001

Here at Friskney School we are determined to make a difference and stop destroying our world, so we have started by asking for litter pickers to do a beach clean up.

Soon we will get litter pickers, hopefully from Yorkshire Trading, to go around the village to pick up the rubbish.

Do you know because of pollution the world is changing and cliffs around our world are falling apart?

We are also asking every person in school to take home a box to collect used batteries in and this will help stop pollution because the batteries let out a gas that kills the animals and damages our atmosphere.

Please join our campaign to recycle and use less plastic!

SING IT OUT LOUD

(This song written by the Reception Class is sung to the music of The Wheels on the Bus)

The plastic that we use ends up in the sea, in the sea, in the sea,

The plastic that we use ends up in the sea

And spoils our beautiful world.

The plastic in the sea is eaten by the fish, eaten by the fish, eaten by the fish,

The plastic in the sea is eaten by the fish,

And spoils our beautiful world.

The plastic in the sea is eaten by the turtles, eaten by the turtles, eaten by the turtles,

The plastic in the sea is eaten by the turtles

And spoils our beautiful world.

Say no to plastic and save our world, save our world, save our world,

Say no to plastic and save our world,

We must save our beautiful world!