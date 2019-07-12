Scott and Dawn bring wood-fired pizzas to Louth

A delicious new venture on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate is rapidly establishing itself as a firm favourite amongst the town’s locals.

The Wood Shed Pizza, based in Bolingbroke Court, was set up just eight months ago and has managed to win a legion of loyal customers through word of mouth recommendations thanks to their authentic wood-fired pizzas, and their eco-friendly approach towards running the business.

The Wood Shed Pizza is owned by local couple Scott Adam and Dawn Dale, who pride themselves in preparing their pizza dough and sauces from scratch each morning - and they even grow their own herbs in their garden patch!

The business has also developed a reputation for its strong consideration for the environment, with all packaging being completely biodegradable - even the mayonnaise tubs are made from a corn starch alternative rather than traditional plastic.

Scott said: “Part of what we wanted to do was reduce our impact on the environment.

“The polystyrene chip boxes that most places use will take between 10,000 and a million years to go. But these will be gone within three months!

The wood used in their wood-fire oven is from a ten year replanting programme, and it is specially seasoned to make it produce less smoke.

Scott is a familiar face in the town, having been the head chef at The Greyhound for 10 years until deciding to set up the new business.

He also previously worked as a chef at the Brackenborough Hotel and Kenwick Park Hotel.

Scott told the Leader: “Our wood-fire oven gives our pizza a bit of extra flavour, and the flavour goes into the crust.

“It’s the only one in Louth as far as I know, the nearest one is in Grimsby. We get quite a few people coming from out of town especially for our food.

“We are definitely starting to recognise some regular faces now, people are returning to us - sometimes every week - which is great.”

The Wood Shed Pizza will be taking part in the Fairfield Enterprise Centre’s upcoming networking event on Friday, July 26.

Visit www.thewoodshedpizza.com or www.facebook.com/thewoodshedpizza to find more information, view the menu, and get in touch.